Tender

Plus GST (if any) Te Arai

159 School Road, Te Arai

Land Size: 138.69 hectares (342.72 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 90 m2

Here is one of those rare opportunities to own the ideal size block in a highly sought after location.

This gentle rolling approx. 139ha property has been meticulously farmed for the last 15 years by the current retiring owner, and boasts the following attributes:

• Impressive fencing throughout with seven wire post and batten and electrical out riggers, along with two wire electric for further internal subdivision creating 50 paddocks (GPS mapped).

• Very good access via two raceways (limestone/brownstone), leading to a well-maintained set of cattle yards with new Cattle Crush and Scales.

• A reliable deep water bore with very good water quality reticulated to all troughs.

• Excellent pastures throughout with regular Organic fertiliser regime.

• All waterways have been fenced and planted, including a large wildlife/back up water supply dam.

With only 6km of direct line of site to the East Coast, the potential house sites are impressive and offer views from Great barrier Island, Hen and Chick's, and north to the Whangarei Heads.

This truly is a rare opportunity to own a piece of land on the desirable East Coast.

For Sale by Tender 06 August 2020 (unless sold prior).

Find out more about this property here.

