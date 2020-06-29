Plus GST (if any)
Te Puke
881B Te Matai Road, Te Puke
Land Size: 15.69 hectares (38.77 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 460 m2
$4.65M Plus GST (if any)
Finally an exciting home and orchard package have arrived to the market.
• Quality four bedroom Lockwood home
• Designer kitchen, in-ground pool
• Huge implement shed with attached accommodation
• Large scale kiwifruit orchard
• 1.46ha Gold, 5.04ha Hayward green, total 6.51 canopy hectares
• Excellent vine supporting structures
• Excellent land contour
• Sale includes 2020 harvest proceeds
This attractive property is seriously for sale and not expected to last long on the market.
Early viewing of this property is a must.
Deadline Private Treaty
(Unless Sold Prior)
Closes 4.00pm
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Location
7 Jocelyn Street, Te Puke
