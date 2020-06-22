Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Cave

78 Brothers Road, Cave

Land Size: 150.45 hectares (371.78 Acres)

This vendor has sold their core farming business and to finalise family succession and retirement, "Moa Flat" now must be sold.

"Moa Flat" is a diversified property with many possible income streams.

Run as an intensive cropping, finishing and calf rearing operation that could be reinstated to a working dairy unit with the consent to milk 360 cows. Other options could be to diversify into sheep/goat milking.

Features include a large dairy barn with six Lely robots included in the sale, feed bunkers, effluent system and irrigation via two pivots and guns with a 54,000m3 storage pond.

The decommissioned robotic dairy barn has housed and fattened 300 plus beef cattle achieving an average 1kg live weight gain per day. In addition the barn has housed up to 700 calves. There is also lamb fattening and finishing based around the cropping programme and rotation.

The arable business has been growing a rotation of maize, wheat, barley, peas and specialist crops with excellent yields being achieved.

With two homes the versatility and options are endless.

Vendor's preference is to achieve an unconditional sale with possession to suit.

