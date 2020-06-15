Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Upper Moutere

383 Rosedale Road, Upper Moutere

Land Size: 183.76 hectares (454.09 Acres)

This impressive 183ha bare block comes with all the necessary farm improvements and some stunning building sites for that new home.

The property is being subdivided off a larger farm and is being sold subject to issue of title.

Subdivided into 24 paddocks, the contour is easy to medium hill. Currently run as a trading and finishing property, the current owners have invested heavily, bringing you a highly fertile, immaculately presented property.

Excellent standard of farm improvements including a 3 stand woolshed, 2 hay / implement sheds and impressive cattle yards with under cover work station. New fencing, tracks, troughs and over 100ha of new pasture.

Advertisement

Within 30 minutes easy drive to Motueka and Richmond, blocks this size are as rare as hen's teeth.

Find out more about this property here.

