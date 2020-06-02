Price by Negotiation
Plus GST (if any)
Green Valley
189 Pringles Road, Green Valley
Land Size: 611 hectares (1509.84 Acres)
611 Hectares (Subject to Survey)
Ideal beef breeding and grazing property.
Cattle yards hold 500 head.
Easy rolling to some steeper faces with cultivated tops and scrub gullies.
Suitable grazing or forestry property in a handy location to sale yards and port.
Autumn 2020
100 18mth Heifers
260 MA In-calf Cows (175 1st Calvers)
250 Weaner Calves
9 Breeding Bulls
