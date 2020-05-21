Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's General Manager for Rural Real Estate Peter Newbold as he journeys out of the home office for the first time since the lockdown.

Mackay comments on some positivity in the primary sector, and mentions a previous conversation with Todd Muller that highlights the movement of people at work in the horticulture and viticulture sector and how they returned to work without an appearance from Covid-19.

Newbold agrees and notes that the only sector that may call for some concern is in the Hawke's Bay and areas that were hit but the drought earlier this year.

General farming real estate continues to maintain good interest, particularly sheep and beef.

Newbold highlights this could be due to quality, capacity and works ability. Newbold adds that there has been an increase in enquires since the lock down and not all of them are from locals or corporates.

Mackay moves on to the PGG Wrightson Real Estate's Property of the Week.

Mackay said the purchase of this farm was a good example of the kind of properties that have been selling well recently.

Newbold agrees and highlights that if the property infrastructure is good and the marketing is done well then the property will sell.

Mackay wraps up by touching on the dairy farming and low levels of interest in dairy properties. Newbold emphasises looking at the yield piece rather than the capital gains.

Property of the Week – Ruapuna: Productive Dry Land With Reliable Rainfall - SOLD

(SOLD) The property has cattle yards, numerous sheds, concrete floor fertiliser shed, plus 440T silo capacity for grain storage. New all-weather farm access track laid in January 2020.