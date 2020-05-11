Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Saltwater Creek

1966 Main North Road, Saltwater Creek

Land Size: 225 hectares (556 Acres)

The decision has been made; Whispering Sands is on the market.

Plan A is for outright purchase, Plan B is to lease it - there is no Plan C. Forget the RV, the vendors know it is too high and don't expect an offer anywhere close to it.

Currently operating as a dairy milking platform featuring a 40-aside herringbone shed and milking approximately 310 crossbred cows.

The milk is supplied to Fonterra via Mymilk supply system. The yard capacity is approximately 400-420 cows.

Other infrastructure includes small four bay shed with tilt doors, six-bay calf shed, 17-bay hayshed, lockable tractor shed, three-bay hayshed, concrete silage pit, cattle yards, concrete effluent pond and pump sheds.

Three dwellings comprising main four-bedroom home, four-bedroom cottage and a two-bedroom cottage.

Approximately 33-34 paddocks ranging from 2.5ha to 13.3ha the majority around 5-6ha fenced in two-wire electric fencing. 5ha sown in fodder beet, 12ha winter kale, 8ha millet, 25ha new grass, 40ha one-year old permanent pasture and clover, the balance sown in older permanent pasture and clover.

Irrigated by four centre pivots covering approximately 170ha and three smaller spray irrigators covering approximately 25ha.

Irrigation water is drawn from consented wells, both domestic and stock water comes from these wells. Stock water is reticulated via underground main line to large round troughs in all paddocks.

Irrigation gives Whispering Sands versatility, so creates further opportunity - Carry on operating as a milking platform, complement another property, use as a runoff or to grow winter feed, cut and carry, fattening to name a few.

Packed with potential and multiple options this property is now ready to be taken to the next level.

