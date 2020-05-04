Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Whakamarama

Te Kohanga Road, Whakamarama

Land Size: 151.33 hectares (373.95 Acres)

Your lifestyle search is over!

You have a choice of:

• 4 hectares

• 6 hectares

• 140 hectares

Choose your desired size and budget.

There is unlimited potential with this affordable 151 hectares of bare land and bush in three titles, located at Whakamarama, 25 kilometres from downtown Tauranga and 10 kilometres up Whakamarama Road.

Each title has a choice of impressive building sites, views out across farmland to the distant ocean and coastal islands and a large area of coveted pristine native bush on two sides of the property, a hunter's paradise.

The three titles are currently being run as a low intensity grazing unit. The contour is a mix of moderate to steep hillside, easier contoured undulating valley floors.

Strong early interest in these titles is expected.

