Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Matata

899 Matata Road, Matata

Land Size: 60.75 hectares (150.12 Acres)



Three lots of Kiwifruit land:

Lot 5 - 11.3426 hectares (STT)

Lot 2 - 37.8123 hectares (STT)

Lot 1 - 11.5941 hectares (STT)

Situated only a stone's throw from one of the highest producing G3 Kiwifruit blocks in the country.

Ideal growing conditions for Sungold G3, high sunshine hours, warmth and comparatively low wind.

All flat land, historically unaffected by flooding. All lots have formed road access and Rangitaiki Plains Water Supply Scheme connections.

Excellent farm buildings are situated on Lot 2 and include: a multi-bay implement shed, very good cattle yards and crush and a lock up storage shed.

Why pay Western Bay lifestyle prices for kiwifruit land?

Move on up while cows move on out.

