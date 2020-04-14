Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) 1169 Ruakaka Road, Tiniroto

Land Size: 570.49 hectares (1409.74 Acres)

Location

• 60km from Gisborne city

• 12km from Tiniroto School (primary) and Tiniroto Tavern (includes Post Office)

Description of Land

• Medium to steep hill country

• Approximately 250ha pasture, 210ha bush and scrub, 60ha scattered scrub, 50ha light scattered scrub

Land Use

• Currently leased for grazing

• Hives for collection of honey from extensive Manuka/Kanuka bush

• Potential for forestry, other grazing options

• Opportunity for recreation/ trout fishing with the Hangaroa River frontage including the iconic Awapiko Falls

Buildings

There is a full complement of buildings including

• Homestead

• Cottage

• Lodge (fully refurbished shearers' quarters)

• Woolshed and yards

Sale of all or part of the property is open to negotiation.

However the vendor would prefer to retain the buildings plus some 40 hectares (largely bush) as a lifestyle block.

The River Block of approximately six hectares includes frontage on the Hangaroa River and Awapiko Falls and has several good building sites which could be sold separately.

