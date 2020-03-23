$3.5M

Plus GST (if any)

Gore

6 Cameron Road, Gore

Land Size: 264.89 hectares (654.57 Acres)

New to the market and situated at 6 Cameron Road, Waipahi is this very well-presented 264 hectare sheep, beef, grain or dairy support property.

• Comfortable four bedroom home with double garage

• Four stand R/B woolshed with covered yards (2000 NP)

• Solid cattle yards

• Five bay shed including one bay lock up

• Large five bay shed 25m x 12m (approx.) with concrete floor

• 10 units of water from Waipahi water scheme, troughs to all paddocks

• Subdivided into 34 paddocks and four hill blocks

• Two duck ponds

• Very good road access

