$3.5M
Plus GST (if any)
Gore
6 Cameron Road, Gore
Land Size: 264.89 hectares (654.57 Acres)
New to the market and situated at 6 Cameron Road, Waipahi is this very well-presented 264 hectare sheep, beef, grain or dairy support property.
• Comfortable four bedroom home with double garage
• Four stand R/B woolshed with covered yards (2000 NP)
• Solid cattle yards
• Five bay shed including one bay lock up
• Large five bay shed 25m x 12m (approx.) with concrete floor
• 10 units of water from Waipahi water scheme, troughs to all paddocks
• Subdivided into 34 paddocks and four hill blocks
• Two duck ponds
• Very good road access
