$4.75M

Plus GST (if any) 251 Riversleigh Road, Malvern Hills

Land Size: 406.77 hectares (1005.17 Acres)

Benholm is an impressive 406 hectare farming property situated at 251 Riversleigh Road, in the Malvern Hills area of Selwyn, which is currently utilised as an intensive bull beef finishing unit.

The property has undergone a major development programme which has included significant new fencing, an outstanding set of Te Pari cattle yards and a new stock water scheme, in addition to substantial re-grassing and fertiliser applications.

Farm improvements include two dwellings - the main home which is a near new, four-bedroom plus office, Fowler home and the updated four-bedroom, original permanent-material homestead.

The property is well-balanced with mainly workable flats and downs with the balance easy- to-medium hill.

The property has a balance of north and south facing country with bulldozed tracks providing good access for stock and vehicles out to the downs and the hill blocks.

The sale of this property provides an excellent opportunity to purchase an intensive bull beef or cattle finishing property that has undergone extensive development, good farm improvements and two substantial family homes.

