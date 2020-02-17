Tender

Plus GST (if any) 250 Sutherland Road, Waitahuna

Land Size: 315 hectares (778.4 Acres)

• This appealing bare land block is situated in the Waitahuna district, approximately 21km to both Lawrence and Milton.

• Reticulated stock water with approximately 200 hectares cultivated.

• Subdivided into 11 main blocks.

• Good fertiliser history and currently run as a dairy grazing operation.

• An ideal block to fully plant in pinus radiata, dairy grazing or utilise as beef cow/ Perendale grazing.

Tender Closing: 12pm Friday 28 February 2020 - (Offers over $1.9M).

