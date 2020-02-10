Deadline Private Treaty
Te Puke
917 Te Matai Road, Te Puke
Land Size: 9.39 hectares (23.2 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 290 m2

A unique opportunity to acquire one of the region's magnificent homes set amongst established grounds, including the lucrative SunGold G3 kiwifruit and Hayward green kiwifruit, plus a slice of grazing land with a truly impressive staff accommodation facility.

• 9.3852 hectares total area
• 1.3 canopy hectares producing G3 SunGold
• 1.7 canopy hectares of first year stump grafted G3 SunGold
• 2.2 canopy hectares Hayward green
• 5.2 canopy hectares total area
• Superior approx 290sqm home, open plan living
• Inground pool, spa, several outdoor entertain areas
• Impressive and well spec'd accommodation set up to cater for seasonal workers on a large scale
• Located on the very desirable Te Matai Road, Te Puke
• Asking $5,150,000

Deadline Private Treaty: (Unless Sold Prior)
Closes 4.00pm
Thursday, February 27, 2020

