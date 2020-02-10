Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any) Te Puke

917 Te Matai Road, Te Puke

Land Size: 9.39 hectares (23.2 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 290 m2

A unique opportunity to acquire one of the region's magnificent homes set amongst established grounds, including the lucrative SunGold G3 kiwifruit and Hayward green kiwifruit, plus a slice of grazing land with a truly impressive staff accommodation facility.

• 9.3852 hectares total area

• 1.3 canopy hectares producing G3 SunGold

• 1.7 canopy hectares of first year stump grafted G3 SunGold

• 2.2 canopy hectares Hayward green

• 5.2 canopy hectares total area

• Superior approx 290sqm home, open plan living

• Inground pool, spa, several outdoor entertain areas

• Impressive and well spec'd accommodation set up to cater for seasonal workers on a large scale

• Located on the very desirable Te Matai Road, Te Puke

• Asking $5,150,000

Deadline Private Treaty: (Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 4.00pm

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Find out more about this property and its open days here.