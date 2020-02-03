Auction

127 Norrish Road, Kaipaki

Land Size: 19.04 hectares (47.05 Acres)

This amazing property has opportunities to burn.

Current vendors deriving annual income from maize growing with approximate returns of $50,000 per annum.

Plenty of shedding and great yards offer an opportunity to grass a portion of the land and set up for horses - while the rest of the 19ha makes money to run them.

The beautifully renovated 1920's warm and inviting villa boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and plenty of indoor and outdoor living to make this a real family home.

Relax on the deck and watch the kids in the pool which sits in the park-like grounds with old fashioned borders and established trees.

There is also an added bonus of an enormous sleepout/rumpus/games room which is ideal for extended family, friends or could be a teenagers' bolthole.

This room also has huge potential to become a self-contained studio (with council consent).

Private and peaceful - this is a place where memories (and money) are made.

Auction details (Unless Sold Prior)

11.00am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Auction to be held at - PGGWRE, 87 Duke St, Cambridge

