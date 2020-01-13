Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any) 68 Gilmore Road,

Cromwell Land Size: 3.82 hectares (9.44 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 301 m2

Check out 68 Gilmore Road, where a lifestyle block offers luxury living and income.

Nestled in the most beautiful and inspiring rural setting, this property boasts magnificent views over Lake Dunstan and the surrounding mountains.

The purpose-built B&B is a popular retreat for many, offering peace and quiet, along with fishing, cycling, walking and bird watching.

The architect designed this stunning home for easy living, views and all day sun, with the schist stone fireplace a special feature.

The stylish designer kitchen with doors opening to a large outdoor area is an entertainer's dream.

If it's horticulture, viticulture or just somewhere to play with your toys, the attached double garage, 9x6m shed plus 6x6m carport cover all the options.

Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 4.00pm

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Location: PGG Wrightson Cromwell

