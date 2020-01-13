Plus GST (if any)
68 Gilmore Road,
Cromwell
Land Size: 3.82 hectares (9.44 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 301 m2
Check out 68 Gilmore Road, where a lifestyle block offers luxury living and income.
Nestled in the most beautiful and inspiring rural setting, this property boasts magnificent views over Lake Dunstan and the surrounding mountains.
The purpose-built B&B is a popular retreat for many, offering peace and quiet, along with fishing, cycling, walking and bird watching.
The architect designed this stunning home for easy living, views and all day sun, with the schist stone fireplace a special feature.
The stylish designer kitchen with doors opening to a large outdoor area is an entertainer's dream.
If it's horticulture, viticulture or just somewhere to play with your toys, the attached double garage, 9x6m shed plus 6x6m carport cover all the options.
Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior)
Closes 4.00pm
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Location: PGG Wrightson Cromwell
Find out more about this property here.