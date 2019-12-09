Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Cromwell

Luggate Cromwell Road, Cromwell

Land Size: 5.96 hectares (14.73 Acres)

This is an opportunity to generate a serious return for your hands-free investment.

This 5.95 hectare cherry orchard is in full production this season.

The orchard is sold with shares in the management company, and pack house that markets the export quality fruit.

This property is nestled in an established horticulture, viticulture area and has nets and windmill for bird and frost protection.

Tree Varieties: Sweetheart, Lapin, Stella, Sonnet, Staccato, Santiona, Samba.

