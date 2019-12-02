$2.5M
Plus GST (if any)

Opotiki
294 Tirohanga Road, Opotiki
Land Size: 117.88 hectares (291.29 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 120 m2

• Total area 117.8752 hectares, milking platform 69ha.
• Best production 67,119kgMs, with last four years average being 64,103kgMs.
• 24 ASHB dairy, useful range of good shed types and good stock yards.
• Three bedroom home, with newly refurbished kitchen dining and lounge area.
• 9.8 ha 23yr standing Pinus Radiata, 16 ha newly planted Pinus Radiata, rotten rock quarry.
• Potential for kiwifruit development on good contour land.
• Only 3km to Tirohanga Beach & Tirohanga Beach Store, 9.5km to Opotiki Township.
• Enjoy farming near the coast, with fishing, hunting and outdoor pursuits on your door step.

