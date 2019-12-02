$2.5M

Plus GST (if any) Opotiki

294 Tirohanga Road, Opotiki

Land Size: 117.88 hectares (291.29 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 120 m2

• Total area 117.8752 hectares, milking platform 69ha.

• Best production 67,119kgMs, with last four years average being 64,103kgMs.

• 24 ASHB dairy, useful range of good shed types and good stock yards.

• Three bedroom home, with newly refurbished kitchen dining and lounge area.

• 9.8 ha 23yr standing Pinus Radiata, 16 ha newly planted Pinus Radiata, rotten rock quarry.

• Potential for kiwifruit development on good contour land.

• Only 3km to Tirohanga Beach & Tirohanga Beach Store, 9.5km to Opotiki Township.

• Enjoy farming near the coast, with fishing, hunting and outdoor pursuits on your door step.

Find out more about this property here.