Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Karapiro Unit 1, 105 Fergusson Gully Road, Karapiro

Land Size: 78.03 hectares (192.82 Acres)

• Quality architectural three-bedroom homestead with impressive views overlooking the farm.

• Multiple living areas plus office with attached two car garaging.

• Second dwelling rented at $265 per week is an older two bedroom cottage.

• Located just 11km from Cambridge, perfect for a business person or farmer wanting to derive income or keep current lessee.

Photo / Supplied

• Currently being leased year by year to heifer grazer showing reasonable returns.

• Farm and dwelling water is from a bore on farm supplied to concrete tank then dispersed to troughs.

• Stock handling yards and farm sheds located at front of property.

• The contour ranges from quality flats to rolling with some steeper faces, all being in good heart via regular fertiliser.

• Central location would suit business person wanting large lifestyle, equine or current use of beef and grazing operation.

• Please bring your own motorbike.

Tender Details (Unless Sold By Private Treaty):

Closes 12.00pm Thursday November 28, 2019

Tender Room: PGGWRE, 87 Duke Street, Cambridge.

Find out more about this property here.