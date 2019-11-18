Plus GST (if any)
Karapiro
Unit 1, 105 Fergusson Gully Road, Karapiro
Land Size: 78.03 hectares (192.82 Acres)
• Quality architectural three-bedroom homestead with impressive views overlooking the farm.
• Multiple living areas plus office with attached two car garaging.
• Second dwelling rented at $265 per week is an older two bedroom cottage.
• Located just 11km from Cambridge, perfect for a business person or farmer wanting to derive income or keep current lessee.
• Currently being leased year by year to heifer grazer showing reasonable returns.
• Farm and dwelling water is from a bore on farm supplied to concrete tank then dispersed to troughs.
• Stock handling yards and farm sheds located at front of property.
• The contour ranges from quality flats to rolling with some steeper faces, all being in good heart via regular fertiliser.
• Central location would suit business person wanting large lifestyle, equine or current use of beef and grazing operation.
• Please bring your own motorbike.
Tender Details (Unless Sold By Private Treaty):
Closes 12.00pm Thursday November 28, 2019
Tender Room: PGGWRE, 87 Duke Street, Cambridge.
