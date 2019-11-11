Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Closes 3.00pm, Friday November 29, 2019 Methven

142 Hart Road, Pudding Hill, Methven

Land Size: 476.4 hectares (1177.23 Acres)

Seldom do properties of this size and scale come to the market in the rain belt of the Canterbury foothills.

This picturesque 476.3966ha freehold block has been well run as a cattle and lamb fattening operation as well as taking dairy animals through the winter.

Known for its finishing prowess this block at the base of Mount Hutt has a baseline of 66kgN/ha (whole farm).

Photo / Supplied

Three dwellings, outbuildings and cattle yards, with a newly refurbished set of sheep yards.

Advertisement

Purchase options include:

• As one unit 476.39ha

• 374.63ha with dwellings and farm buildings

• 101.21ha riverbed block

• Or register interest in any of the proposed blocks being 67.45ha, 154.97ha or 152.21ha (subject to final survey)

Deadline Private Treaty plus GST (if any)

(Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 3.00pm, Friday November 29, 2019

Find out more about this property here.