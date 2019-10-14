$3.1M
Plus GST (if any)

Gore Surrounds
42 Wilson Road, Gore Surrounds
Land Size: 126 hectares (311.36 Acres)

Buy 126ha (subject to survey) and negotiate to lease an additional 80ha (subject to survey).

• Option to purchase leased land in years ahead.
• Rolling contour, well laned and subdivided and excellent farm water system.
• 10 year history of dairy grazing on good balance of soils.
• Early season crop management to purchasers/lessors advantage.
• Take control of your dairy grazing needs.

Enquiries and inspections arranged through the sole agents.

Find out more about this property here.

