Price by Negotiation

Pahoia

34 Pahoia Beach Road, Pahoia

Land Size: 5298 m2

An enviable address and an enviable lifestyle in gorgeous inner harbour Pahoia with ever-changing tidal ebbs and flows to soothe and inspire.

The main house is of solid block construction where entertaining spaces are large and feel substantial with soaring ceilings.

Four bedrooms, or three plus office for work from home options.

A fabulous and tastefully upgraded and appointed tiled ensuite from the generous master suite.

There is also a spacious two bedroom cottage with full kitchen, for extended family, guests or rental.

At 5289sqm this is a manageable lifestyle set on expansive green lawns with fruit trees and even room for a veggie patch.

Birdsong abounds in the sub-tropical setting which has direct access to the harbour via a bush path through the coastal reserve. It is also possible to stroll the road to the Domain, where there's easy boat-launching.

Commute to Tauranga city, or shop and enjoy the many services of nearby Omokoroa.

Pahoia is a prestigious, supportive and friendly community.

