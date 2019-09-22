Enquiries Over $13.295M

Plus GST (if any) Katikati

Land Size: 40.47 hectares (100.01 Acres)

This is indeed a unique proposition. The vendors have owned this 40.46ha (approx.) property since 1993 and are now looking to downsize their operations.

The kiwifruit and avocado industry is vibrant and this property presents astute investors with access to multiple income streams and further development and possible future subdivision opportunities.

Current operators within the kiwifruit and avocado sector, retiring or current dairy farmers and livestock farmers and investors should express their interest without delay.

The property has been well developed and presents clear evidence of overall good management practices.

The vendor is open to flexible offers including delayed settlement and offers technical assistance to transfer orchard practices to the new owners and help with a smooth transition of ownership.

It will appeal to purchasers looking for a production block with a good consistent income, a healthy estimated crop for next year, additional income through rent and the opportunity to add value over time through further development.

Positioned in the Katikati area at 46 to 85 MASL (approx.), purchasers can either manage their own orchard or make use of the well-established infrastructure in the area and engage contract orchard management services and consultants.

There are approximately 400 mature avocado trees on 2.92ha (approx). The majority of trees are Hass on Zutano rootstock.

The bulk of the value of this orchard is in the 5.82can ha of G3 Kiwifruit and 13.51 can ha of Hayward Green Kiwifruit.

The remainder of the land has been developed for grazing, forestry income and developable horticulture land and includes fantastic staff facilities, large implement sheds and a large open loading space able to handle transport trucks and a manager's dwelling of approx 135sqm with views to Mount Maunganui.

Offers are invited over $13.295M plus GST, if any.

Time is of the essence; contact PGG Wrightson Real Estate, to get offers in before 4.00pm, Mon 14 Oct. Viewing by appointment only.

