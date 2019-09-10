$1.35M

GST Inclusive Alexandra

71 Govan Road, Alexandra

Land Size: 4.13 hectares (10.21 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 330 m2

Drive up the tar sealed road and driveway to 'Balmoral' where the true meaning of lifestyle begins.

Here you will find an easy care, well maintained tranquil property on 4.1 hectares with superb outlook.

The spacious living areas are complimented by a hobby room and a home office with room for everyone.

Well-built sheds provide space for a workshop plus room to store the boat and recreational toys.

Advertisement

The paddock, currently irrigated and grazed by a neighbour, can be utilised by the new owners, or continued with the current arrangement.

This tranquil property has easy access to miles of tracks among rocky outcrops for hiking, mountain biking and horse trekking.

Whether you are after a 'work from home' hideaway or a place to suit the family, this home has it all with the Otago Central Rail Trail on your doorstep as well as Lower Manorburn dam for swimming, paddle boarding or kayaking.

Find out more about this property here.

