2 Bray Road, Middlemarch

Land Size: 6403.87 hectares (15824.6 Acres)

Total Property 6,403.86ha

Huntleigh Station is a large sheep and beef operation situated in the Strath Taieri.

The property is an amalgamation of three farms, Huntleigh, Lindores and Three O'Clock, that in the past ten years have undergone an extensive development program.

Pasture cultivation, topdressing and re-fencing combined with a new stock water systems have seen huge productivity increases.

Intending purchasers interested in a low cost farming operation with further development potential should inspect this outstanding opportunity as either the whole property or as three separate individual properties.

Homestead, housing and farm buildings

Main home, modern four bedroom brick home plus two further three bedroom cottages.

The main woolshed is a five stand raised board shed plus large set of sheep yards. There are two other sets of satellite sheep yards plus two sets of cattle yards.

Stock Water

Troughs in most paddocks. Scheme was upgraded several years ago with water from a dam on Three O'Clock and two bores on Huntleigh.

