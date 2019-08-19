Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Chertsey

135 Copley Road, Chertsey

Land Size: 202.21 hectares (499.68 Acres)

Held by the Copland family for many years, this property boasts the best of Chertsey silt loam soils irrigated by the Acton Scheme, and two soundly resourced wells via two lateral shift irrigators and two booms.

The property features an attractive, well maintained homestead and cottage and complete range of support buildings and silos.

The farm has consistently produced excellent yields of cereals, grass seed, legumes and clover, and regularly grows specialist and export crops, complemented by successful seasonal grazing programmes.

An exceptionally well fenced and sheltered farm with excellent access by laneways and featuring many mature and specimen trees.

