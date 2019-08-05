Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Manakau

385 Waikawa Beach Road, Manakau

Land Size: 216.04 hectares (533.86 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 415 m2

Awesome big block at Manakau, Horowhenua, in three certificates of title.

Possession date negotiable as vendors are flexible and understand next owner(s) may look at alternative land use possibilities, such as land development and/or farming diversification away from its current usage as a One Plan Approved self-contained dairy.

Far larger in area than what is usually available in the district, this farmland is around 60 per cent level in contour and balance gently rolling coastal dunes.

All round good grass cover from well-managed fertiliser history and re-grassing programmes.

Above average infrastructure including 24 ASHB, farm sheds and workshop, silage bunkers, races and water lines.

Large, warm, cosy six bedroom, two ensuite farmhouse but also many other outstanding elevated house sites for a new home, if desired.

Vendors are looking at a price guide range of around $37,000 to $39,000 per hectare ($15,000 - $16,000 per acre) plus GST (if any) inclusive of farm improvements but excludes livestock and dairy shares.

PGG Wrightson Real Estate, as agent, commend the credentials and location of this property to all genuine land investors as a real opportunity to secure and landbank a big slice of Horowhenua land while alternative land uses are researched, and in the interim, continuing with dairying, if desired, for valuable cashflow advantages.

Horowhenua's latest available GDP economic indicator is +3.9 per cent (Wellington 2.5 per cent, New Zealand 2.7 per cent).

Provisions and forecasted future dairying data is available direct from the agent.

