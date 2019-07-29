$4M

Plus GST (if any)

Cheviot

745 Cathedral Road, Cheviot

Land Size: 289.52 hectares (715.43 Acres)

Comprising 289 hectares, Brooklands farm is situated in the favourable farming district of Cheviot.

The property has an excellent history for top sheep and cattle finishing aided by approximately 100 hectares under irrigation (63 litres per second) from a source near the Hurunui River.

The balance of the property is river terrace, rolling downs and some steeper hill.

There is a high standard of fencing and laneways and numerous shelter belts on the flats.



Infrastructure is outstanding and includes a large, well designed, twelve year old, four-bedroom brick home situated with commanding views over the farm, Hurunui River and surrounding district.

There is also a three-bedroom cottage. There are excellent stock handling facilities with large steel cattle yards, a three-stand raised-board woolshed and covered yards, several modern implement sheds and satellite sheep yards.

Brooklands is currently running a Romney ewe flock, replacements, finishing lambs and cattle while also winter grazing dairy cattle.

Brooklands is a versatile and well managed property producing high quality finished stock and also growing high yielding crops.

With its location, soils, water consent and well above average farm improvements, the sale of this property presents an outstanding opportunity.

