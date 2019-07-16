Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Sherenden

200 Flag Range Road, Sherenden

Land Size: 247.83 hectares (612.41 Acres)

Well located trading block, a very easy 30km drive west of Hastings at Sherenden.

The warm winter trading block has a good standard of farming infrastructure by way of new, extensive cattle yards, sheep yards, two-storied woolshed with 350 night pen, additional cattle yards and a two-bay hay/implement shed.

A good standard of fencing with extensive lanes and good all-weather access track into the stock handling area of the farm.

Large, reliable water source giving reticulated water around the farm supplemented by dams and a running creek.

A large amount of pasture renewal and fodder crops have been grown over the last 6-8 years with much of the tractor country being turned over or renewed at least once in this period.

Subdivided into some 28 paddocks with mainly conventional fencing incorporating electrics to allow for break feeding.

With its location, relatively warm winter and ease of workability, the farm has been running trade lambs, dairy heifers, May to May grazing contracts and a component of Hereford breeding cows.

Any farming operation could be utilised here and the block is an ideal add on to an existing operation, new entrant farmer or forestry or a mix of both.

