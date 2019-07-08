$1.8M

Plus GST (if any) Kaiwera

1009 Diamond Peak Road, Kaiwera

Land Size: 81.14 hectares (200.51 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 220 m2

This outstanding 81 hectare support property is situated at 1009 Diamond Peak Road, Kaiwera.

• Plenty of new pasture.

• Five hectares of kale.

• A new central lane system with rock track currently being established.

• Re-fenced paddocks with troughs to most.

• 10 units of water from the Kaiwera scheme.

• New cattle yards to be erected.

• Excellent sheds and workshop makes this a very desirable property.

A real feature is the modernised five bedroom family home only 15km to Gore with a tar seal road right to the gate.

