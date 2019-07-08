$1.8M
Plus GST (if any)
Kaiwera
1009 Diamond Peak Road, Kaiwera
Land Size: 81.14 hectares (200.51 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 220 m2
This outstanding 81 hectare support property is situated at 1009 Diamond Peak Road, Kaiwera.
• Plenty of new pasture.
• Five hectares of kale.
• A new central lane system with rock track currently being established.
• Re-fenced paddocks with troughs to most.
• 10 units of water from the Kaiwera scheme.
• New cattle yards to be erected.
• Excellent sheds and workshop makes this a very desirable property.
A real feature is the modernised five bedroom family home only 15km to Gore with a tar seal road right to the gate.
