Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Okoroire

180 and 240 Bayly Road, Okoroire

Land Size: 144.76 hectares (357.72 Acres)

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a large dairy goat operation in the favoured Matamata area.

The Dairy Goat Co-Op market is anchored on demand for dairy goat milk and added value products and is showing consistent global growth in an ever-expanding market place.

A total of 144ha (more or less) with approx. 130ha effective of flat to easy contour of cut and carry country for feed production.

Photo / Supplied

Soils are predominantly free draining Tirau Ash / loam soils fertilised with goat shed litter and traditional fertilisers.

Advertisement

Currently, milking 1200 does (approx) produces in excess of 135,000/ms with emphasis on retaining as many female kids as possible to fast track the growth of the enterprise.

Estimates indicate that the land available for the goat operation would support 1800 milking does (approx) and would also support young stock and breeding bucks once a status quo scenario is reached.

Photo / Supplied

The adjoining block is currently milking approximately 200 cows and could milk in conjunction with the goat operation.

Infrastructure consists of a 15-year-old 100 bale rotary dairy shed, two large goat housing sheds, loafing barn, feed storage bunkers and other supporting implement and storage sheds.

Housing consists of five homes (two main dwellings) and two 'single man's' quarters.

The adjoining farm has as 'in use' dairy cowshed, other supporting farm buildings, and is in very good heart.

The third smaller block of 14ha is close by with flat contour on fertile ash soils which compliments the operation.

This is a very well set up goat enterprise, gearing up for a major growth phase in line with Dairy Goat Co-Op directives.

A feature of the operation is the extensive land area to cater for the potential growth of this fast growing industry.

This goat milk proposition needs serious attention from interested parties and will be sold as a going concern with stock, plant and shares valued at time of sale.

Find out more about this property here.