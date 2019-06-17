$2.3M

Plus GST (if any) Whiterigg

156B Knapdale Road, Whiterigg

Land Size: 56 hectares (138.38 Acres)

• 56 hectare dairy unit

• Five bedroom weatherboard home with seven car garaging

• 20 aside herringbone milking shed

• Milking 220 MA cows with production ranging between 79,227kg/MS and 83,595kg/MS in the last five years, with use of adjacent 37 hectare lease block on milking platform

• Renown Mataura silt loan and Jacobstown soils

• Located only 3km from Gore Township, settlement date is negotiable

• Inspection by appointment with sole agents

