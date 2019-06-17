$2.3M
Whiterigg
156B Knapdale Road, Whiterigg
Land Size: 56 hectares (138.38 Acres)
• 56 hectare dairy unit
• Five bedroom weatherboard home with seven car garaging
• 20 aside herringbone milking shed
• Milking 220 MA cows with production ranging between 79,227kg/MS and 83,595kg/MS in the last five years, with use of adjacent 37 hectare lease block on milking platform
• Renown Mataura silt loan and Jacobstown soils
• Located only 3km from Gore Township, settlement date is negotiable
• Inspection by appointment with sole agents
