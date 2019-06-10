Plus GST (if any)
Blind River
131 Merrifields Road, Blind River
Land Size: 433.63 hectares (1071.54 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 276 m2
This is your chance to secure a good sized winter grazing and finishing farm of 433 hectares (1071 acres) within 32 km of Blenheim.
This extensive grazing farm with a modern 270sqm four bedroom homestead and extensive garaging is well positioned for great rural views.
Many sheds and established infrastructure for cattle and lamb finishing are on offer.
With a history of winter dairy grazing and potential for further paddock sub-division and pasture renewal to increase production, this property offers many options.
A wind turbine provides an alternative income stream as well as a spectacular addition to the landscape.
Grazing properties of this size are not often available in Marlborough.
PLEASE NOTE
• This property is in the Marlborough Chilean needle grass control zone. Any enquiry should be aware of the restrictions that this places on the property.
www.marlborough.govt.nz/environment/biosecurity/a-z-of-pests/chilean-needlegrass-rpmp-2018
