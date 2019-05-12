Price by Negotiation

Maerewhenua

West Maerewhenua Road, Maerewhenua

Land Size: 515 hectares (1272.62 Acres)

• Property is 515ha in 14 titles - located on the west side of the Maerewhenua River 10km south of Duntroon.

• Property is divided into approx 45 paddocks & 15 hill blocks. Very sound four bedroom home with full range of farm support buildings.

• Five units supplied from the Tokarahi water scheme for stock and domestic with natural springs and streams running through property. Irrigation bore with a consented take for 12 l/sec.

• Clean arable downlands and river flats running to hill blocks with areas of arable grazing. A proportion of this land was mined for gold in the past but has reverted back to scrub.

• Property currently running Hereford cattle producing strong lines of calves sold at the local annual calf sale.

• Large parcel of land with further development opportunities around irrigation and classes of land for grazing and forestry with neighbouring plantations achieving strong growth rates.

• Purchasing options available and a per hectare rate less than $8,000.

