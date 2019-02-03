Price on Application

Plus GST (if any) Puni

440 Waiuku Road, Puni

Land Size: 65.21 hectares (161.14 Acres)

• 65 Hectares only minutes from Pukekohe

• Located in the heart of the vegetable bowl with soils to suit

• Currently run as a very tidy dairy unit

• 30 aside H.B - concrete stand-off pad and shedding

• Tidy weatherboard home

• Fully compliant

• Two titles - 20 hectares + 45 hectares can be sold separately

• Additional lease land may be available

Find out more about this property here.

