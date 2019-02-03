Price on Application
Plus GST (if any)
Puni
Plus GST (if any)
Puni
440 Waiuku Road, Puni
Land Size: 65.21 hectares (161.14 Acres)
• 65 Hectares only minutes from Pukekohe
• Located in the heart of the vegetable bowl with soils to suit
• Currently run as a very tidy dairy unit
• 30 aside H.B - concrete stand-off pad and shedding
• Tidy weatherboard home
• Fully compliant
• Two titles - 20 hectares + 45 hectares can be sold separately
• Additional lease land may be available
Find out more about this property here.