Auction

Plus GST (if any) Fairlie

1392 Geraldine Fairlie Highway, Fairlie

Land Size: 319.44 hectares (789.37 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 770 m2 Auction 1pm, Friday 1 March 2019 (unless sold prior)

'Forest Downs' is a 319ha beef finishing property, 14km from Fairlie.

In the well renowned Cattle Valley, the property is steeped in history.

Presently finishing 2 bulls/ha and carrying 3 weaners/ha over summer months, the property grows good winter feed crops and gets approximately 700mm of rain per annum.

Approximately 56ha of the property used to run an Angus beef breeding herd.

There is approximately 65ha currently under irrigation by way of consented groundwater and hard-hose gun.

The property is well-laned with a combination of graded track and techno-type lanes.

The fertile soils have been tested and results available.

There is a four-year-old permanent homestead and large array of farm buildings including concrete floor workshop and numerous calf rearing facilities.

Located in the Opihi Nutrient Allocation, Orange Zone, this property offers an affordable scope that would suit numerous farming options.

A great first farm option, or young stock/support block as well as proving itself already as a great finishing property.

