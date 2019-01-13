Deadline Private Treaty
Plus GST (if any)
Milton
Plus GST (if any)
Milton
10 Anicich Road, Milton
Land Size: 32.18 hectares (79.52 Acres)
32.18 Hectares (Subject to Survey)
Flat rural site just 1 km from Milton township with access off SH 1 and Anicich road.
Situated on the main south railway line.
Large rail frontage on rectangular flat site.
Currently zoned rural, part of a larger area subject to a plan change to re-zone to industrial land use.
Advertisement
Bore water supply.
Currently leased for dairy support.
Deadline Private Treaty closing 5pm Monday 28 January 2019 (unless sold prior).
Find out more about this property here.