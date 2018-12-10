Tender

Plus GST (if any) Crookston

336 Mathesons Corner Road, Crookston

Land Size: 295.38 hectares (729.91 Acres)

295ha Dairy Farm and 75ha Support Block

A substantial opportunity to purchase a well-established dairy farm with a 75 hectare support block approximately 5km away.

Great location in Crookston with excellent soils, fertiliser and production history that ensures reliability and strong pasture production.

A well maintained 54 bail rotary shed with automatic cup removers, three inline feeding systems and three bores for water provides good infrastructure.

There are two homes on site with a third available in Heriot township and an array of calf and implement sheds and two herd homes that also complement the farm.

The following purchase options are available:

Option One: Entire property 295 hectare freehold dairy unit plus 75 hectare freehold run off, third staff house in Heriot.

Option Two: 295 hectare freehold dairy unit.

Option Three: 75 hectare freehold support block.

Tender closing 12pm Friday 14 December 2018 (unless sold by private treaty)

