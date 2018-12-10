Plus GST (if any)
Crookston
336 Mathesons Corner Road, Crookston
Land Size: 295.38 hectares (729.91 Acres)
295ha Dairy Farm and 75ha Support Block
A substantial opportunity to purchase a well-established dairy farm with a 75 hectare support block approximately 5km away.
Great location in Crookston with excellent soils, fertiliser and production history that ensures reliability and strong pasture production.
A well maintained 54 bail rotary shed with automatic cup removers, three inline feeding systems and three bores for water provides good infrastructure.
There are two homes on site with a third available in Heriot township and an array of calf and implement sheds and two herd homes that also complement the farm.
The following purchase options are available:
Option One: Entire property 295 hectare freehold dairy unit plus 75 hectare freehold run off, third staff house in Heriot.
Option Two: 295 hectare freehold dairy unit.
Option Three: 75 hectare freehold support block.
Tender closing 12pm Friday 14 December 2018 (unless sold by private treaty)
