82 Allan Road, Maraeweka

Land Size: 1190 hectares (2940.61 Acres)

1190 hectares (Freehold)

• Located in the foothills of the Kakanui Range and bisected by the Kauru River/Gorge, 29km west of Oamaru.

• Wintering 4000 SU with a mix of Hereford breeding cattle, European red deer hinds and a ewe breeding flock (Kelso Snowline) of 1650 sheep and the replacements.

• 98 hectares arable paddocks with new and established grasses with large areas of arable clean tussock country that could be developed.

• 170 hectares of quality deer fencing with balance of property, well divided with permanent sheep fencing, good standard of access tracks and lanes that create ease of stock movement.

• Good stock and domestic water with a mix of bore water and springs supplying tanks and trough lines with a backup pumping system from a fresh water dam.

• Main hub infrastructure consisting of a solid four bedroom homestead, two bedroom self-contained quarters, sound four stand woolshed, modern deer handling facility, storeshed, sheep and cattle yards and a recently built musterers/hunters hut on west side of Kauru Gorge.

• An appealing mid altitude foothill property with a balance of arable pasture paddocks and clean tussock with a good standard of infrastructure this easy care sheep, cattle and deer unit will appeal to potential buyers looking for a strong breeding base property.

