Rockville

197 Hickmott Road, Rockville

Land Size: 449.99 hectares (1111.97 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 1570 m2

Blue chip dairy farm with scale and potential, nestled between the Aorere River and the North West Nelson Forest Park.

This property has 232 effective platform hectares, with the balance of the 449 hectares being in native bush and some forestry, holding a few animals for recreational pursuits.

Low cost dairying here with top notch improvements, all flat contour and abundant water.

Presently running a low cost system, three year average production 259,891 kg MS from 650 cows.

The farm has produced 323,379 kg MS off a higher input system.

The farm features a centrally located, near new, one man operation 60 bail rotary, with Waikato plant, cup removers, protrack and an in-shed feeding system.

A fully compliant effluent system spray irrigates over approximately 33 hectares.

The farm has four dwellings and a good range of ancillary buildings.

With approximately 3000mm of rainfall a year, Golden Bay is a renowned lost cost farming district.

The farm also has a water right allowing irrigation over 230 hectares if required. The farm features wide laneways and quality pastures.

This property is a turnkey operation, providing low cost dairying, but has the infrastructure in place to elevate production if desired. Available as a going concern if required.

Viewing by Appointment.

Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 4.00pm

Thursday

6 December 2018

