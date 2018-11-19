Tender

Plus GST (if any) Port Waikato

764 Port Waikato-Waikaretu Road, Port Waikato

Land Size: 540.09 hectares (1334.62 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 281 m2

If 2 - 3 km of sandy private beaches, access to low water mussel beds, exceptional fishing, various hunting opportunities, (including deer), together with a network of undeveloped limestone caves sounds good to you, then this 540ha once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is not to be missed.

Puriri Heights has been loved by the same family for 60 years and is currently run as a sheep and beef breeding operation.

Contour is a mix of flat, moderate to steep hill grazing pastures. Water is supplied to the property by a limestone artesian water network that is reticulated for stock and provides plentiful water for residential and gardens.

The property boasts two residences with the main homestead well set up for entertaining.

The fully fenced orchard and vegetable garden is supported by a glass house, so will cater for those with an eye towards self-sufficiency.

Situated just south of Port Waikato on the West Coast of the North Island it is close enough to Auckland and other amenities, as well as being far enough away to provide a sense of peace and tranquillity.

It is ready for someone new who may have the vision to further develop with an eye toward tourism.

Tender Details

(Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Closes 4.00pm, Wednesday December 5, 2018

