Content brought to you by OSPRI.

The fight to eradicate cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis means Kevin Forward from OSPRI is a very busy man.

The Country's Jamie Mackay caught up with Forward at Fieldays to find out how the head of NAIT (National Animal Identification and Tracing) is helping farmers tackle M. bovis.

"We're working really closely with MPI to support the tracing in the M. bovis response and getting NAIT fit for purpose, so that we're prepared for any future incursions of the disease".

Advertisement

Forward said the contact centre has been inundated with calls from farmers wanting to re-register their animals, and it was "fantastic" to them "trying to get on top of this".

To help with the workload OSPRI has doubled staff numbers in the contact centre and MPI is helping to train them up.

OSPRI also doubled the number of staff members at Fieldays to help farmers with NAIT re-registration.

OSPRI plays a critical role in helping deliver New Zealand's biosecurity and livestock traceability framework and is available to help farmers with all things TBfree and NAIT- related.



Find out more at www.ospri.co.nz

