Property of the week: Versatile, low to mid-altitude country

Danseys Pass

922 Danseys Pass Road, Danseys Pass

Land Size: 1934.18 hectares (4779.55 Acres)

An opportunity presents itself to acquire Danseys Pass Station, this mid-altitude, clean tussock run property located within 22km from Duntroon or 6km into the Danseys Pass, comes with a full array of farm improvements, good subdivision, fencing and is complete with a modern and attractively located four-bedroomed Homestead.

Property has been faithfully farmed with sound fertiliser history and offers options from fine wool to crossbred, store stock to part finishing.

Majority of property is low to mid-altitude tussock country with an excellent balance of sunny and darker lying faces.

1934.1831ha contained within one title property is made up of Homestead Block (circa 255ha) and the Run Block (circa 1679ha) which is approximately 6km further into the Danseys Pass.

