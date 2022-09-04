Property of the week: Unique opportunity

Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Mangatangi

561 Monument Road, Mangatangi

Land Size: 142.85 hectares (353 Acres)

This opportunity has become available to the marketplace for investing in the pork industry in New Zealand.

The piggery owners at 561 Monument Road Mangatangi (Sunpork NZ ltd) have decided to offer this farm to the market.

It is located between the rural communities of Mangatangi and Maramarua within the wider Franklin district, just off State Highway 2 and only 60kms approx. to the Auckland airport.

A 142-hectare farm with a diverse income stream is what's on offer with this property.

The property has a 400 sow piggery unit that has the capacity to hold up to 4900 stock units on it at any one time.

The piggery itself is contained in a 9-hectare section of the property with the remaining land used for grazing beef and several forestry plantings.

This Closed High Health Multiplication farm supplies breeding stock to North Island customers.

With options available on the structure of the purchase with the current owner's preference to enter into a lease back agreement for the piggery component of the property.

The property can also be sold as a going concern including the plant, livestock, and a multiplication agreement to maintain customer breeding stock supply.

With its flat to rolling contour, the is the ability to spread the effluent from the piggery on 22 hectares of grazing land.

Water for the property is supplied by a deep bore and fencing to the 35 paddocks is mostly 3 wire electric internal, with wire post and batten around the boundaries.

The piggery is self-contained in a secure site and can be run as an autonomous operation.

A comprehensive Information booklet is available on request and viewing is by appointment only.

Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 3.00pm, Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Find out more about this property here.