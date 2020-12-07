Property of the week: Top class hill country

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Kimbolton

626 Peep O' Day Road, Kimbolton

Land Size: 611.54 hectares (1511.18 Acres)

A well-presented 611.5 hectares of genuine Manawatu hill country, 48km north from the rural servicing town of Feilding. This property has it all featuring good balance of contour and strong soil types.

Complemented with top improvements consisting of:

• Sound three bedroom home,

• 4 stand woolshed with covered yards 2000 NP

• Cattle yards

• Four bay implement shed with one bay lockup

• Large four bay machinery shed

• x 3 satellite yards

A turnkey operation with scale, not often found in this location.

Tender Details

Closes 2.00pm, Tuesday, 15 December 2020

