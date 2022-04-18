Property of the week: Tapuiwahine turnkey

Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Taumarunui

889 Tapuiwahine Road, Taumarunui

Land Size: 429 hectares (1060.1 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 620 m2

429 hectares (more or less)

Aesthetically pleasing property due to the very good farming practices being implemented, established mature planting of trees, metal lane-way, good fencing, very good water, solid fertiliser history and very good stock production.

This farm ticks a lot of boxes.

Approximately 340 hectares is effective, approximately 150 hectares of flat to easy rolling, balance is medium to steep hill. Seven hectares of QE2.

2021 stock figures - 72 cows, 17 R2 I/C heifers, 65 R1 bulls, 72 R1 steers and 1500 MA ewes. (176 per cent ewes to ram)

Three bedroom dwelling and a two-bedroom cottage.

The contour, the production, the hunting, it's all here.

This is a turnkey farm, with attention to detail throughout.

Don't miss it.

Tender Details: Tenders close at 3:00 pm Friday, May 13 to PGGWRE, 57 Rora Street, Te Kuiti.

Open Days: 10.00 am to midday, Tuesdays, April 12, 19 and 26. Please bring your own bike to open days.

