Property of the week: Tapui Hills - clean healthy stock property

138 Tapui Homestead Road, Tapui

Price by negotiation, plus GST (if any)

Floor area - 190m2 more or less

Land area - 253.56 hectares (626.57 acres)

Property is 253.5580ha in size and located on Tapui Homestead Road approximately 22km south/west of Oamaru.

Main hub infrastructure is situated at the entrance of the property and consists of a 4-bedroom dwelling with an open plan kitchen, dining, and lounge with attached garage. Separate workshop, garaging shed and new cattle yards.

Property is gentle to steeper rolling in contour with arable flat tops broken by gullies and some steeper gorge areas. Soil type is Claremont Hill soils with cover consisting of established/newer grasses and green feed crops on the arable paddocks.

Property is relatively clean with smaller areas of natives and scrub in the gullies and steeper areas. There are five mature tree plantations on the property.

Property is well fenced in 16 main paddocks with a good standard of sheep fencing with provision made for electrics on some fences.

Two centrally located sets of satellite yards for handling sheep.

A well-maintained access track services the farm which extends into a dry weather loop track toward the back of the property creating ease of stock movement.

Property has 6 units water supply from the Tokarahi Scheme which supplies two tank sites. Tanks gravity feed troughs in most paddocks along with natural freshwater springs and streams.

Property is currently farmed as an extension stock finishing sheep and beef unit for a larger Central Otago property.

This is a chance to acquire an entry-level farm at an affordable price.

