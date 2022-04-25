Property of the week: Substantial Tasman pipfruit landholding

Photo / Supplied

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Mahana

3 Nile Road, Mahana

Land Size: 97.13 hectares (240.02 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 206 m2

97.132 hectares in Eight Titles.

This prime coastal property is situated just off the coastal highway near Mapua.

With easy north-facing contours and sweeping sea views, it offers a major development opportunity with the land being zoned Rural Three.

The property is run as an intensive pip fruit orchard and is a fully integrated business with onsite packing and cool store facilities.

Only minutes to Mapua the property has access points off Nile and Apple Valley roads and has a large coastal highway footprint.

The property has two homes, two cottages plus staff amenities.

There is ample reliable water through two dams and a well. The net planted area is 36.9 hectares in sixteen varieties of apples and pears, the balance of the land is in grazing, forestry and wetlands being established.

Purchasing Options

A) The whole property 97.1312 hectares in Eight Titles including the processing facilities.

B) 93.7563 hectares in Seven Titles, including two homes, two cottages and staff amenities, but without the processing facilities which will have its own title of 3.8 hectares (subject to survey)

For further information contact the agents.

Viewing by appointment only.

For Sale by Tender

Closing 2 pm, Thursday May 12, 2022

Find out more about this property here.