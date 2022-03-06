Property of the week: Springvale opportunity

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson
Tender
Plus GST (if any)
Alexandra
679 Chatto Creek - Springvale Road, Alexandra
Land Size: 390.61 hectares (965.24 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 660 m2
An opportunity to purchase a substantial and well-respected farm close to Alexandra in the heart of Central Otago.
Situated just 7km from Alexandra, 679 Chatto Creek - Springvale Road offers prospective purchasers many options.
Option 1 - Deer Block - 41.4966 Hectares
Fully deer fenced with K-Line irrigation
Option 2 - Quarry Block - 30.1020 Hectares - Operating gravel quarry
Option 3 - Farm Block - 308 Hectares (S.T.S.) - Shearing shed with covered yards with an irrigation quota in the Manuherikia Irrigation Co-operative Society Limited
Option 4 - Cottage Block- 12 Hectares (S.T.S.) - A two-bedroom cottage with a separate title soon to be issued
Option 5 - Whole Property - 390 Hectares (S.T.S.) - All of the above
Being so close to Alexandra and surrounded by smaller lifestyle properties there is a great opportunity to develop further.
Tender Details (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)
Closes 4.00 pm, Thursday, March 24, 2022
Find out more about this property here.