Property of the week: Riverside/Greenvale deer farm

Kauru Hill

691 Kauru Hill Road, Kauru Hill

Land Size: 361.49 hectares (893.28 Acres)

Property is 361.48ha in size consisting of two blocks.

The Riverside main farm property of 302ha is on the westside of the Kauru River and the Greenvale property of 59.1853ha is located on the eastern side of the Kauru River.

Property is located in the Kauru Hill district, 25km south of Oamaru.

The Riverside farm has a well-appointed older 3-bedroom homestead which has been tastefully renovated in recent years with a modern kitchen open plan area.

The property is further complimented with a three-stand woolshed, which currently doubles as the workshop with a large roller door accessing the concrete floor wool area.

Adjoining the shearing shed is a large ten bay covered in yards with full sheep drafting and pens.

There is a large five-bay shed with attached older storage shed.

A deer complex and yards are located in a central area of the farm. A good set of cattle yards located at front of property completes the farm infrastructure.

The Greenvale farming block has a 3 bedroom dwelling, deer shed yard complex and hay barn and is fully deer fenced.

70 N.O.I.Co shares supply irrigation water to both blocks.

Riverside currently irrigates 55ha and Greenvale 45ha with a fully automotive pop-up sprinkler system.

Balance of Riverside is arable downlands and tops with rolling gullies and steeper sidlings along with 19ha of native bush preserved under a QEII covenant.

The total property is very well fenced and facilitated for the farming of deer. With 750 mix-age red deer hinds forming the breeding base of the deer operation.

A further 630 weaner fawns including replacements are carried along with 15 breeding stags.

Complimenting the deer operation is the finishing of 375 Friesian and beef bulls.

The farming operation has successfully developed Kauru Hill Vensio, an added value business to their farmed deer, with the marketing of venison to an expanding client base.

Purchasing Options:

Option One: Total Property - 361.4855ha

Option Two: Riverside Property - 302.3002ha

Option Three: Greenvale Property - 59.1853ha

No Prior Offers, closes 2.00pm, Thursday, August 4, 2022

